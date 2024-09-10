Man arrested on suspicion of being unfit through drink or drugs after failing to stop for police in Derry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink and drugs after he reportedly failed to stop for police in Derry.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of traffic-related offences on Monday, September 9.

District Support Team officers were on patrol on Creggan Road at approximately 8pm when they signalled for the driver of a vehicle to stop, using lights and the siren. However, the driver continued, towards Springtown Road, police said.

When the vehicle came to a stop, police subsequently arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink and drug. He has subsequently been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Enquiries are still ongoing, police in Derry said in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

