A man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of Class C drugs in the city centre on Sunday.

At around 4.10pm, officers responded to a report of a male acting suspiciously on Shipquay Street, the PSNI said.

Officers subsequently located a male in Orchard Street who matched the description of the man provided in the report.

This male, aged 22 years old, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class C controlled Drug, and possession with intent to supply a Class C controlled drug, and he remains in police custody at this time.

Officers also seized a quantity of Class C drugs.

Inspector Craig said: “I want to take this opportunity to continue to urge anyone with concerns about suspected drugs activity, or who has information about suspected drug dealing in their area to report it to us on the non-emergency number 101."