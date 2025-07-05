Police in Derry City & Strabane have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving and on suspicion of a number of other offences in connection with a road traffic collision in the city on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At 3:15pm, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Slievemore Park area.

"On attendance, the driver of one of the vehicles had made off from the scene. Police pursued the male suspect.”

A man was subsequently found in a property a short time later.

“As a result of the incident and a number of checks, a 44-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, common assault, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop for police, and a number of other driving related offences.

“The vehicle has been seized and the driver remains in custody at this time,” the PSNI spokesperson said on Saturday.