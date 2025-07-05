Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following collision in Slievemore area of Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Jul 2025, 10:49 BST
Police in Derry City & Strabane have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving and on suspicion of a number of other offences in connection with a road traffic collision in the city on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At 3:15pm, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Slievemore Park area.

"On attendance, the driver of one of the vehicles had made off from the scene. Police pursued the male suspect.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man was subsequently found in a property a short time later.

PSNI.placeholder image
PSNI.

“As a result of the incident and a number of checks, a 44-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, common assault, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop for police, and a number of other driving related offences.

“The vehicle has been seized and the driver remains in custody at this time,” the PSNI spokesperson said on Saturday.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice