Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following collision in Slievemore area of Derry
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At 3:15pm, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Slievemore Park area.
"On attendance, the driver of one of the vehicles had made off from the scene. Police pursued the male suspect.”
A man was subsequently found in a property a short time later.
“As a result of the incident and a number of checks, a 44-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, common assault, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop for police, and a number of other driving related offences.
“The vehicle has been seized and the driver remains in custody at this time,” the PSNI spokesperson said on Saturday.