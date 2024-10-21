Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving by specially trained cops using DrugSwipe kit in Eglinton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after being stopped and swabbed by specially trained police officers using a new DrugSwipe testing kit in Eglinton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was arrested during on Friday night.

DrugWipes are roadside testing kits which use a mouth swab to check if a person has taken cannabis or cocaine, and are available in addition to the existing testing available for alcohol levels. Officers on patrol noted a vehicle being driven suspiciously in the Eglinton area at around 10.25pm. The vehicle was stopped following a short pursuit and officers spoke to the occupants.

Suspicions were raised that the driver may be under the influence of drugs, and a specially trained officer attended in order to carry out a roadside drugs test. When the driver, a 56-year-old man, failed the test, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI

Superintendent William Calderwood said: “It's disappointing a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others, by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.

“DrugWipes are a great new resource which allow us to target those using illegal drugs while driving and ensure they face the full rigours of the law for their lack of care for their community.

“We are committed to continually improving road safety and robustly challenging those who recklessly risk the safety of road users and the wider public.

“We all share the responsibility to keep ourselves and other road users safe.”