Man arrested on suspicion of membership of Óglaigh na hÉireann splinter, the 'Irish Republican Movement'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of membership of the 'Irish Republican Movement' which split from Óglaigh na hÉireann after its ceasefire last year.

The 32 year old man was arrested in Strabane under the Terrorism Act by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the 'IRA.'

He is also being questioned about an attempted paramilitary-style attack in the Ballycolman Estate in December.



Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Earlier this morning, a 32 year old man was arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity linked to the New IRA.



“He was also arrested in connection to an attempted paramilitary style attack in the Ballycolman area of the town on December 2,18 which we believe was carried out on behalf of the Irish Republican Movement (IRM).



“The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning."

DI Hamlin described last winter's attempted attack as 'reckless'.



“It is completely unacceptable to bring a gun out onto a street on a Sunday evening when children could still be up getting ready for the school week ahead.

"Once again, these groups show that they do not care about the communities that they claim to protect.

"We are committed to protecting the community from terrorism and will continue to work in partnership with local agencies, residents and community representatives to keep people safe.”



The PSNI described IRM as a violent dissident republican grouping which was formed by former members of Óglaigh na hÉireann following the group's ceasefire in 2018.