Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman retrieved from burning car in Co. Derry dies

The incident occurred in south Derry.

The 59-year-old suspect is also being treated for burn injuries.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman following the fire at an address on the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim early on Tuesday, October 12.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “At around 5.40am this morning police received a report of a car on fire outside a house on the road. Police and NIFRS attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital this evening.

“A 59 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.