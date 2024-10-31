Man arrested on suspicion of rape after reported sexual assault on teenage girl released on bail

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:18 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 10:18 BST
A man arrested on suspicion of rape by detectives investigating a reported sexual assault on a teenage girl in Derry at the weekend has been released on bail.

The 24 year old man was arrested by detectives investigating the reported assault in the Bank Place area on Saturday, October 26.

Most Popular

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said they are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the incident.

Bank Placeplaceholder image
Bank Place

The incident is reported to have occurred at approximately 1.30am on Saturday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Crothers said: “Understandably, the victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed. Our specialist officers will continue to support her.”

In a statement police asked anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice