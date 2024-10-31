Man arrested on suspicion of rape after reported sexual assault on teenage girl released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of rape by detectives investigating a reported sexual assault on a teenage girl in Derry at the weekend has been released on bail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24 year old man was arrested by detectives investigating the reported assault in the Bank Place area on Saturday, October 26.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the incident.

Bank Place

The incident is reported to have occurred at approximately 1.30am on Saturday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Crothers said: “Understandably, the victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed. Our specialist officers will continue to support her.”

In a statement police asked anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.