Man arrested on suspicion of throwing life ring from Craigavon Bridge in Derry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a life ring into the River Foyle from the Craigavon Bridge in Derry city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI said they received a report of a male tampering with numerous life rings in the early hours of St. Patrick’s Day.

Police said a number of rings were removed from their housing and one was thrown into the Foyle.

There was no reason for him to do so, the PSNI said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A life belt on the Craigavon Bridge

"Police quickly identified and apprehended this male, arresting him for public order offences. He was conveyed to custody and will be processed accordingly,” the PSNI said.

Within minutes of the incident, police said they received a report from the public concerned for a different person on the Craigavon Bridge.

"The contrast between these two calls could not be more stark and the consequences unthinkable, especially if the life ring was needed and not available due to someone else’s inconsideration.

"The life rings are there for a reason, a reason many people in this city sadly have personal experience of. It is for this reason that Police take a zero tolerance approach to any tampering or damage caused to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you see anyone interfering with the life ring equipment please call police on 999 as these are key lifesaving tools and may be required at any time,” the PSNI said.

The Lifeline helpline is 08088088000; The Samaritans line is 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline is 08001111 or visit www.childline.org.uk.

Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House on 1800247247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808; or ring The Samaritans on 116-123.