Man assaulted police during arrest for shouting obscenities in front of children in Derry city centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 33-year-old man arrested in the city centre of Derry on Wednesday has been charged with offences to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
He has been charged with disorderly behaviour, two counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
As if usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.