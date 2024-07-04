Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 33-year-old man arrested in the city centre of Derry on Wednesday has been charged with offences to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He has been charged with disorderly behaviour, two counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.