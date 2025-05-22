Man attacks BMW’s door and wing mirror in early morning incident near Derry’s Foyle Bridge

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A black BMW was reportedly attacked by a lone male close to the Foyle Bridge in Derry.

Police are appealing for information regarding an incident at Culmore Road Roundabout on Monday, May 19 at aproximatley 7.40am.

"A black BMW X5 was waiting at the traffic lights on the roundabout when a male approached and kicked the driver's door and wing mirror several times causing damage. If you have dash cam footage or witnessed this incident please make contact with police via 101 quoting reference 206-19/05/25,” police said.