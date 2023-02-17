Man became disorderly after being ‘refused entry due to GAA top’, court hears

Court

Jason Doherty (34), of Lower Nassau Street in Derry, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and resisting police on June 25 last.

The court heard that police were on patrol in the city centre and observed a male 'squaring up' to another man.

Police stopped and noticed a group trying to separate the individuals.

Officers tried to get Doherty to walk away but he became aggressive and shouted at police to 'f**k off.'

He was warned about his behaviour but continued to be aggressive and shout at police.

Police tried to handcuff Doherty but he pulled away and then ran away from police.

Police pursued him and he was arrested a short distance away.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said it was 'a very unsavoury incident'.

He said his client had been given 'enough chances' during the incident but added that at least it wasn't a violent incident.

The barrister said that Doherty was addressing his alcohol issues.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said that Doherty should be aware of how close he had come to going to jail.

He said that Doherty had been 'a nuisance' and added that 'all of this could have been avoided.'

He deferred sentence for six months to see how Doherty dealt with his alcohol.