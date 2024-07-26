Man broke curfew when he fell asleep at friend’s house, Derry court told

Bishop Street Courthouse

A man currently on bail and subject to a curfew fell asleep at a friend's house and missed his curfew, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday.

Ryan McLaughlin (36) of Broomy Lane in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail by being out after his curfew time of 11pm.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that police officers were alerted to the breach of curfew on July 24 by the G4S security company and that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) made six attempts to contact McLaughlin unsuccessfully.

McLaughlin was arrested the next day, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday.

Bail was opposed by the PSNI due to the fact that the defendant had breached his conditions and the police officer said that the defendant had 'no regard for court orders'.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that his client had been on bail since May 3 without incident.

The solicitor said that it was a simple case where the defendant had fallen asleep in a friend's house and that he had missed his curfew and when he realised this he went straight home.

Mr. McDermott said that there had been no new offences and asked for bail to be granted with a final warning.

Deputy District Judge John Rea told the court that he would accept that the breach was 'a genuine mistake' but warned the defendant that he had to be 'very careful'.