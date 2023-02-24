Court

The man, who has been granted anonymity, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply on April 27.

The court heard police observed a vehicle turning from Lawrence Hill onto Strand Road.

They stopped the vehicle and noticed the smell of cannabis.

They informed the driver that he was to be searched and he produced a bag of cannabis from his underwear.

A search of his address uncovered scales and a grinder.

Police went to strip search the defendant and he produced another nine bags of cannabis from his underwear.

His phone was triaged and it revealed he had been involved in the sale of cannabis.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said there had been an exhaustive triage of the man's phone and he had a limited number of contacts.