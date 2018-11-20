Man caught with knife down his sock

A judge has told a man caught with a knife in Derry city centre, if he had been in London he would have gone straight to prison.

District Judge Barney McElholm made the comment as 22-years-old Curtis Lee Moore appeared at the local magistrate’s court.

Moore, of Strand Foyer, admitted possessing the knife in a public place on August 25.

The court heard that police were approached by a member of the public in the early hours of the morning who reported a man waving a knife about. Moore was located a short distance away and during a search a kitchen knife was found down his sock.

The defendant denied waving the knife about and claimed he had it because feared for his own safety but would never have used it.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack said his client accepts there would be ‘serious consequences’ for his behaviour.

He said Moore had been threatened and decided to carry the knife, but had no intention of using it.

District Judge Barney McElholm told Moore “you may have had no intention of using the knife but if you found yourself in a difficult situation with two or three people attacking you may have used it.”

Judge McElholm warned Moore that if he was caught with a knife again he was going to prison.

Moore was ordered to spend 12 months on Probation and to complete 80 hours Community Service.