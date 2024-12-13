Man charged in connection with investigation into attempted hijacking in Derry city centre
A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into reports of an attempted hijacking in Derry city centre, police have confirmed.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Police investigating reports of an attempted hijacking in the Great James Street and Princes Street areas of Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday, December 11 have charged a man to court.
“The 33-year-old has been charged with three counts of common assault, attempted theft and in charge with excess alcohol in breath.”
He is due before Derry’s Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 5.