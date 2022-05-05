Man charged with 11 offences in connection with incident at Skeoge Road in Derry

The Skeoge Road where the incident occurred.

The man was arrested on Wednesday.

In a statement police said detectives have since charged him with offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, two counts of assault on police, common assault and driving while disqualified along with various traffic offences.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 6.

As is normal procedure, all of the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.