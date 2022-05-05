Man charged with 11 offences in connection with incident at Skeoge Road in Derry

The man was arrested on Wednesday.
In a statement police said detectives have since charged him with offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, two counts of assault on police, common assault and driving while disqualified along with various traffic offences.
He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 6.
As is normal procedure, all of the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Detectives investigating Monday’s incident, which left two police officers injured, want to thank those members of the public that have assisted with their enquiries, and they continue to appeal for any other witnesses who may not have come forward at this time to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 692 of 02/05/22.