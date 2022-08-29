Man charged with ABH, GBH and threats to kill
Police have charged a 43-year-old man with a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm with intent and threats to kill.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:06 am
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:09 am
The charges relate to a serious assault in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry, yesterday, Sunday, August 28.
He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, August 29.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.