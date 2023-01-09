Man charged with aggravated vehicle-taking causing damage to a vehicle
A man will appear in court next month after being charged in relation to aggravated vehicle-taking causing damage to a vehicle on Friday morning.
By Kevin Mullan
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 11:11am
The 21-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle.
He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on February 1. The charges relate to a report of a vehicle stolen from Glendale Drive on Friday, January 6.