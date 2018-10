A man has been charged with attempted murder in Derry.

The 39 year-old man was charged with attempted murder while a second man, a 33 year-old, has been charged with criminal damage, dangerous driving and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The two men are due to appear Derry Magistrate's Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

A 34 year old man has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.