Man charged with breaching sexual offences order given ‘chance after chance’ court told

A man charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by not notifying police of his address has been given 'chance after chance after chance', a judge said on Friday.
Bishop Street Courthouse
Dale Kelly (25) of Carnhill in Derry was sentenced for voyeurism offences in 2020 and had a Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed.

Defence barrister, Sinead Rogan, told the court Kelly had an appeal imminent and suggested adjourning the case until after the appeal.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Kelly's behaviour had been 'appalling' after being given a chance by the court 'he had thrown it back in their face.'

He said Kelly had had various addresses and had not notified police about any.

He said if it were up to him he would give Kelly 'no more chances', adding, ‘I would have no hesitation in sending him straight to prison for the maximum period.’

Judge McElholm said he would wait to see the outcome of the appeal.

The case was adjourned until September 8.