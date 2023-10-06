Man charged with burglary, blade possession and drug possession days after release

Court

Jordan Leighton (23) of Beech Hill View in Drumahoe, on the outskirts of Derry, appeared facing charges of attempted burglary, possessing a blade in a public place, going equipped for theft and possessing drugs on October 3.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that police were called to Inch View in the Hazelbank area of Derry and told a man had been trying door handles and car handles in the area.

Police stopped Leighton and he was said to have 23 tablets and a knife on him, Derry Magistrates' Court was told.

Police stopped Leighton and he was said to have 23 tablets and a knife on him, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.

A blue residue was also seen on his hands and police believed it came from plastic gloves, the court heard.

A pair of gloves was found nearby.

The next day police received more reports of cars and vehicles that had been interfered with and CCTV showed someone matching the defendant's description climbing over a garden fence, the court was told.

Another report was made to police of a man finding all the doors in his car lying open and a male that matched Leighton's description being seen nearby.

The police officer said that it was believed Leighton had bought 100 tablets and that he had consumed 73 of them and such was his condition that it was 40 hours before he could be interviewed.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that the defendant had no recollection of the events and that he had 50 previous convictions.

Bail was opposed due to the fact that the defendant had re-offended within four days of his release from prison.

Leighton’s defence solicitor Seamus Quigley asked the court to take a chance with bail with appropriate conditions.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant's recent record was almost exclusively for these sort of offences.