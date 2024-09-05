Man charged with disorderly, criminal damage, sexual assault after alleged incident at Altnagelvin

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 15:08 BST
The alleged incident occurred at Altnagelvin
A man is due in court in Derry after being charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and sexual assault after an alleged incident at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with offences to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The man was arrested after police responded to a report of disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital on Wednesday evening, September 4. He has been charged with the offences of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and sexual assault.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

