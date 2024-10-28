Man charged with GBH and sexual assault in connection with attack in Derry

A man has been charged with sexual assault and grievous bodily harm in connection with a reported attack on a woman in Derry.

Earlier, police said that a woman sustained sustained serious facial and other injuries as a result of an attack in an alley way in the Brandywell at approximately 1.15am on Sunday. An appeal was also made to anyone who may have been in the Lecky Road area between 1.15am and 1.35am on Sunday and who had information to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 323 27/10/24. “We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the area during this period of time that we could examine,” a PSNI spokesperson said, adding: “Due to the hour change – CCTV, home and car recording systems may contain footage that is appropriately timestamped to reflect that.”