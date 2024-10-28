Man charged with GBH and sexual assault in connection with attack in Derry
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the development on Monday evening.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in the Lecky Road area of Derry/ Londonderry on Sunday October 27, have charged a 32-year-old man.
“He was charged with sexual assault by penetration and grievous bodily harm.”
Police also confirmed that the man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates on Tuesday.
“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.
Earlier, police said that a woman sustained sustained serious facial and other injuries as a result of an attack in an alley way in the Brandywell at approximately 1.15am on Sunday. An appeal was also made to anyone who may have been in the Lecky Road area between 1.15am and 1.35am on Sunday and who had information to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 323 27/10/24. “We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the area during this period of time that we could examine,” a PSNI spokesperson said, adding: “Due to the hour change – CCTV, home and car recording systems may contain footage that is appropriately timestamped to reflect that.”
Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Patricia Logue urged anyone with additional information to immediately make contact with the police.