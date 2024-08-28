Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man will appear in court in Derry next month to face a charge of the improper use of the public communications network after police received a report of online threats being made against an individual.

Police officers investigating the report of online threats being made towards an individual in the Derry area in May 2024, have charged a 31-year-old man with improper use of public communications network.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on September 18. All charges will be reviewed by the PPS.