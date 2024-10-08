Man charged with manslaughter over Kyle McDermott death
Detectives investigating the death of Kyle McDermott have today, Tuesday, October 8, charged a 24-year-old man with manslaughter.
He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 9.
Police said that, as is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Kyle McDermott, who was 24 years old, lived in Ballymagorry and is originally from Burt in Inishowen, Co. Donegal.
