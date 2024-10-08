Man charged with manslaughter over Kyle McDermott death

By Laura Glenn
Published 8th Oct 2024, 21:45 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 22:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives investigating the death of Kyle McDermott have today, Tuesday, October 8, charged a 24-year-old man with manslaughter.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 9.

Police said that, as is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kyle McDermott, who was 24 years old, lived in Ballymagorry and is originally from Burt in Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

On Tuesday, police made a direct appeal to the occupants of a blue-coloured car to contact them. Read here.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice