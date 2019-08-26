Man charged with possession of a firearm

A man is due in court in Derry this morning charged with possession of a firearm in Claudy.

The 31-years-old man was arrested following an incident in the Church Street area of Claudy at the weekend .

He has been charged with a number of offences to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court this morning, August 26.

The man has been charged with offences including criminal damage and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by Public Prosecution Service.