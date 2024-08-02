Man charged with trespass and stealing 2 bottles of whiskey from Derry's Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin

By Court reporter
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:45 BST
A man has appeared before Derry Magistrates Court charged with trespassing and with stealing two bottles of whiskey from Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

Colm McLaughlin (18) of Farland Way in Derry was charged with the offences in connection with an incident at the premises on Great James Street in Derry city centre on June 25 this year.

Police were initially called following reports of someone breaking into Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin in the early hours of the morning. They later found McLaughlin via CCTV.

McLaughlin identified himself to police, but denied breaking in and stealing the whiskey when interviewed.

Defense Barrister Sinead Rogan said that McLaughlin had been hanging around with an older man that appeared to be a bad influence on him, although she added that he was also 'not a good influence on himself'.

She also said that he had pleased guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Sentencing was deferred until February 7 next year.