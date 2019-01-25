Man convicted of driving offences

A 29-year-old man has been convicted of driving offences in his absence after he failed to attend court.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that Anthony Coyle is currently working in Dublin and that is why he failed to appear.

Coyle, of Kinsale Park, was convicted of careless driving on April 6, 2017.

He was further convicted of driving whilst disqualified on the tendered evidence in the case.

The court read from the statement of the complainant.

She reported that a car collided with the rear of her vehicle and the driver asked her to follow him home to ‘sort it out.’

The woman told police that Coyle identified himself to her and gave her his address

She said she exchanged phone numbers so she could get her car fixed, however, she never heard from Coyle.

It was revealed the 29-year-old was disqualified from driving for five years in May, 2015.

Convicting Coyle, District Judge Ted Magill said the defendant had been identified by the proper identification procedures.

He said he could not sentence the 29-year-old in his absence and adjourned the case until February 4 for him to attend.

However, the judge warned that if Coyle did not attend on this date a warrant would issue for his arrest.