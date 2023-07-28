News you can trust since 1772
Man convicted of driving offences facing deportation, court told

A man who will now face deportation proceedings has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on driving offences.
By Staff Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST
Bishop Street CourthouseBishop Street Courthouse
Kok Hie Chan (35) of Ivy Mead appeared charged with taking a vehicle without permission, driving without insurance or a licence on July 26.

The court heard police were operating a checkpoint on Church Brae and stopped a vehicle driven by the defendant.

Checks showed he had no licence or insurance and he told police the car belonged to his sister and he did not have permission to drive it.

He said he had a licence in China but not one for here and he didn't realise it was an offence not to have insurance.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client was now going to be subject to deportation proceedings and wanted these matters dealt with so the 'inevitable process' could take place.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay imposed a conditional discharge for 18 months, fined Chan £300 and disqualified him for three months.