Court

James Liam McNally (35) of Moyola Drive in Derry appeared at the local Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He was charged with possessing the drugs with intent to supply and possessing them on September 20 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the Police Service of Northern Ireland were attending an address and that the defendant was not present initially.

While officers of the Police Service of Northern Ireland were there the defendant arrived at the property and told police officers that there were drugs on the premises, the court heard.

He gave police a carrier bag containing 195mgs of cannabis divided up into small packages.

At police interview the defendant made admissions to possessing the drugs but he denied being involved in their supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the quantity of drugs was divided into the smaller packages in order to help him control his usage.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that it was obvious this police operation was part of a pre-planned operation.

He said that McNally had no chance to hide or dispose of the drugs.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that possessing drugs with intent to supply made some 'more culpable' than simple possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said probation considered the defendant had a problem with cannabis.

The judge said he would give one last chance.