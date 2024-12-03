Man dressed in dark clothing sought by police after van vandalised

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 17:31 BST
A man dressed in dark clothing is being sought by police after a van was vandalised in a carpark outside Derry on Monday.

"We're investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a white Mercedes Sprinter van in a car park on Clooney Road in Campsie.

Most Popular

“It was reported this occurred shortly before 9pm on Monday, November 25, and involved a male dressed in dark-coloured clothing who damaged the passenger side door mirror of the van breaking the glass insert, punching the plastic covering, shattering it,” the PSNI said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As enquiries continue, police are appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who has information about what happened to call the 101 number, quoting reference 836 of 26/11/24.

PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/uFCKc or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/6Xkdh,” police said.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice