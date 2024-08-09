Man due before court in Derry today charged with drugs-related offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from the PSNI have charged a man to court in connection with drugs-related offences.

On Wednesday, August 7 officers stopped a vehicle in the Culmore Road area of Derry and suspected herbal cannabis was located.

The 38-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court this morning, August 9.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.