Man due before court in Derry today charged with drugs-related offences
Detectives from the PSNI have charged a man to court in connection with drugs-related offences.
On Wednesday, August 7 officers stopped a vehicle in the Culmore Road area of Derry and suspected herbal cannabis was located.
The 38-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court this morning, August 9.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.