Man due in court after being charged for Derry charity and restaurant burglaries
Detectives investigating the commercial burglaries reported to have been carried out in the cityside area of Derry in 2023 have charged a man to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court.
The 41-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of burglary and is due to appear before the Court on Thursday.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, the PSN said.
Police confirmed that the charges relate to burglaries that are reported to have occurred in Derry between February 2023 and May 2023.
These incidents are being investigated by detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division and are reported to have occurred at business premises, including restaurants, and a charity in the city, the PSNI said in a statement.