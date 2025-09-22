Man due in court after police officers injured in alleged ramming incident

A man has been charged to court after two police officers were reportedly injured in an alleged ramming outside Derry.

Police in Derry said they charged the man after the officers’ patrol vehicle was rammed in the Ballymagorry area on Saturday, September 20.

The 26-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, resisting police, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to resist apprehension, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, driving with excess alcohol in his breath, attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, September 22.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.