Man due in court after seizure of 120 cannabis plants in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
A man (29) is due in court following the seizure of 120 cannabis plants in Derry.

He was charged following the seizure of approximately 120 cannabis plants in the Ardkill Road area on Wednesday.

He was charged with cultivating cannabis, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, being concerned in the production of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.

He is due to appear on Friday.

