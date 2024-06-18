Man due in court charged with arson following fire at house in Derry
A 36-year-old man is due in court in Derry on Sunday charged with arson in relation to a fire at a property in Rosemount on Sunday.
Detectives investigating a report of arson at a house in the Meadow View Crescent charged the man to court on Monday.
He has been charged with three counts of criminal damage, three counts of assault on police, burglary and arson endangering life with intent.
He is due before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.
All charges will be reviewed by the PPS.