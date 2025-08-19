Man due in court in connection with seizure of £48,000 worth of drugs in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Aug 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 09:15 BST
A man is due in court in connection with the seizure of £48,000 worth of drugs in Derry.

The man (30) was arrested on Tuesday after police seized suspected drugs in Creggan.

He was charged with offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice