Man due in court in connection with spate of ATM burglaries
A man is due in court this morning in connection with a spate of burglaries of bank machines across the North including one in Dungiven last spring.
The 42-year-old is charged with a number of offences including seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage.
He is due before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.
The reports these charges relate to were all in February and March 2023 at Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in Dungiven, Articlave, Coleraine, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin and Ballymena.