Man due in court in Derry charged with possession of blade and drugs

By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man is due in court on Derry on Tuesday charged with possessing a blade and drugs possession.

The 50 year old man has been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing an article with blade or point in public place, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges are in relation to the recovery a suspected firearm and large quantity of suspected Class B drugs as part of an operation on Monday, June 17, in which a number of searches were conducted in Derry and in Antrim.

A 58 year old man also arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.