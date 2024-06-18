Man due in court in Derry charged with possession of blade and drugs
The 50 year old man has been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing an article with blade or point in public place, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 18.
The charges are in relation to the recovery a suspected firearm and large quantity of suspected Class B drugs as part of an operation on Monday, June 17, in which a number of searches were conducted in Derry and in Antrim.
A 58 year old man also arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.