Man due in court over burglaries and possession of offensive weapon
A man is due to appear in court to face charges including burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.
Detectives investigating reports of burglaries in Strathfoyle and a report of an aggravated burglary in the Collon Lane area confirmed they had charged the 29-year-old man to court.
The man was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with a number of offences, including four counts of burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due in court today.