A man is due in court this morning charged with an arson attack in Dungiven on Friday.

Detectives investigating a fire at a house in Ard na Smoll, Dungiven on Friday, January 3 have charged a 58 year old man with arson endangering life with intent.

He is due to appear at Coleraine MC on Monday 6th January. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.