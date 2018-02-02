Man dumped tyres at Galliagh bonfire site

A Gortin man has admitted disposing of tyres at a bonfire site in Galliagh.

Barry McGillion, of Glenelly Road, Gortin, pleaded guilty to three waste offences committed on August 8, last year.

They include unlawfully disposing of waste and transporting waste.

The defendant was self-represented at the brief hearing earlier this week.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were in the area of Galliagh Park when they observed a man dropping off a large number of used tyres.

There were a number of youths in the area at the time who were gathering material for a bonfire.

The defendant noticed police and drove off again.

The court heard 100 tyres were at the bonfire site, however, a prosecutor said police were unable to determine how many of these were dumped by 45-year-old McGillion.

Police stopped the van a short distance away and used body-worn cameras to film the interior of it.

They discovered that the rear of the can was full of tyres.

McGillion, who does not have a criminal record, was interviewed two days later and made full admissions.

Deputy District Judge John Rea adjourned sentencing to allow further enquiries to be made about the cost of the cleanup. He said he would also like information regarding the number of tyres actually dumped by the defendant.

McGillion will appear in court again on February 12.