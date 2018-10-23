Man fearful of going to jail is ‘knocking at the door’

A judge has adjourned the sentencing of a man accused of possessing Cannabis with an estimated street value of £4,000 because it is alleged he committed similar offences whilst on bail.

The defendant, who cannot be named as a result of an Anonymity Order, admitted possessing Cannabis with intent to supply and supplying the Class B drug.

The offences were committed in April this year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police searched the defendant’s home address and seized seven ounces of Herbal Cannabis, with an estimated street value of £4,000. The officers also seized a large number of deal bags, scales, a number of mobile phones and other electronic devices and a list of names.

The court was told this list contained people who owed money to the defendant, in the region of £1,000.

It was accepted by the prosecution that the man was supplying drugs to friends.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client had been a heavy user of Cannabis, smoking £20 worth each day.

However, he told the court the defendant has abstained from using the Class B drug and his fear of going to prison was a ‘strong motivating factor.’

District Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant should be afraid of jail as he is ‘knocking at the door.’

The judge said he was concerned about the further alleged offences whilst on bail and adjourned sentencing until a later date.