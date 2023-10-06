Man felt ‘sick’ watching CCTV footage of himself carrying out ‘disgraceful assault’
Jonathan Wells (32) of Dunfield Terrace in Derry admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH) on a man on May 12 of this year.
Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were called by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) operators to a report of two males fighting in William Street in the city centre.
They found the injured party was 'covered in blood' and that he told them that he had been assaulted by the defendant who was not known to him.
The victim said he did not know how many times he had been punched and was unsure if he had been unconscious, the court was told.
An examination of CCTV showed an altercation which the injured party was trying to break up.
Following this the defendant and the injured party had a verbal altercation before Wells punched the man causing him to go to the ground.
A short time later the defendant could be seen walking beside the injured party before dropping his takeaway box and punching him again and then was seen 'shouting aggressively' at him, the court heard.
The injured party was noticed to be unsteady on his feet and sat on a bench when the defendant sat beside him and then punched him again knocking him out.
Wells ran off but he was detained by police and later said he didn't know why he had done it.
Defence solicitor Paddy McDaid told the court that it was clear that the custody threshold had been well passed. '
He said his client was' thoroughly ashamed' of his actions and accepted that he alone was responsible for what had happened.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that this was a disgraceful assault and imposed a sentence of nine months suspended for 3 years and ordered Wells to pay £750 in compensation.