Man fined £750 for slapping barman, biting police, believed his drink was spiked, court told

Court

Steven Gill (32), of Aranmore Avenue, admitted assaulting police, common assault and disorderly behaviour on March 24.

The court heard Gill was informed by a barman in a pub that he was barred.

At this Gill slapped the barman across the face.

He then walked away, returned and slapped him again.

Police stopped Gill in Waterloo Place and he became 'aggressive and erratic' and refused to get into a police vehicle.

He had to be restrained by police and he bit one, tried to bite another and pushed his head into the chest of a third.

Gill was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital and his behaviour didn't change and he made threats against police.

He later told police he had no memory of what had happened until he woke up in custody.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said these were 'an appalling set of offences.'

He said bar staff nor the police should have to put up with behaviour like this.

The barrister said his client had no memory of the events and while it could not be proved he believed his drink had been spiked as he thought this simply was not like him.

He said Gill had shown 'remorse and regret' and had thrown his hands up to the offences.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that he would Gill credit for his guilty plea.