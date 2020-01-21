Man found in Strathfoyle house charged over drugs

A man who was in a house where a man and a woman were found dead on Friday has appeared in court charged with possessing drugs.

Paul Kineton, of Bond’s Hill, is accused of possessing ‘Xanax’ and Pregabalin on January 17.

The 46-year-old had been on bail for other offences and allegedly breached the conditions of this by not residing at his address.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court he believed he could connect Kineton to the charges and said bail was opposed.

The officer said police were investigating two sudden deaths in the city on Friday and Kineton was found in the house where the bodies were.

A search was carried out and drugs were allegedly found in his pocket. It is also alleged a packet of six blue tablets were found secreted in Kineton’s underwear.

During interview, he allegedly told police the blue tablets had been in a bedside locker in the property where the bodies were and he had taken them.

The police officer said the investigation was still ongoing into the deaths.

He opposed bail on the grounds that Kineton allegedly seemed to ignore conditions and had not been residing at his bail address.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said her client had been staying at his father’s address instead. She added that Kineton was proposing to live with his father if granted bail.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he was not prepared to let the court be held in contempt, adding that the 46-year-old would not abide by conditions.

He refused bail and Kineton was remanded in custody until February 5.