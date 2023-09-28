Jordan McConomy who died tragically in 2017.

Dane McKeever (24) of Fahan Street had faced one charge of causing an affray on September 24, 2017 the night Jordan McConomy died in William Street.

After a three day trial the jury was sent on Thursday and after slightly over 40 minutes indicated they had a verdict.

The foreperson told the court they had arrived an unanimous verdict of not guilty.

During the trial the jury were shown CCTV footage of several incidents in the William Street area involving the dead man.

McKeever had always maintained he had no real recollection of the incident apart from throwing someone over his shoulder.

He said he could remember someone 'roaring' into his face but not much else.