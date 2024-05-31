Man given suspended sentence for importing 48 blank-firing pistols from Spain

Court.

A Co. Derry man who imported 48 blank-firing pistols from Spain has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Crown Court.

Nathan Stephen Paul (32) of Glenshane Road in Magherafelt admitted possessing prohibited items on dates between December 22, 2019 and December 31 the same year.

The court heard on Friday that an intelligence-led investigation by the National Crime Agency led them to the purchase of the blank-firing weapons from a company in Spain by the defendant.

The court was told that there was no attempt to conceal the purchase.

After getting the weapons Paul resold some of them even after he was warned that they may be illegal in this country.

Derry Crown Court was told that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) conducted searches and found some of the imported weapons.

However, police officers did not recover all of them and, the court heard, the defendant then brought the remaining pistols to the police himself.

A prosecution barrister told the court on Friday that they accepted that the weapons were legal in Spain.

Passing sentence Judge Neil Rafferty, King’s Counsel, stated that these weapons were capable of being modified by people who knew how.

He accepted that Paul was not involved with any 'organised crime gang' and that he had sold the weapons on purely for financial gain.