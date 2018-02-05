Man has part of ear bitten off

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an assault on a 20 year-old man at a licensed premises.

The alleged assault occurred in the Malone Road area of Belfast on Saturday, February 3.

At approximately 11.55pm the victim was assaulted and part of his ear was bitten off. He attended hospital for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner made an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact Detectives at Criminal Investigation Branch, Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1561 03/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.