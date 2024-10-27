A man has been hospitalised after being struck by a car in Eglinton.

"He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including failing to stop where an accident occurred causing injury and driving with excess alcohol in breath. "The driver of the second car, a 51-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath. Both men have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries. "The man who was struck by the car, aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to his injuries. "We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area, or who have dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1574 25/10/24." Police in Derry said that members of the public can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.